Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,750 Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASRT. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter valued at $402,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Assertio by 2,983.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Assertio during the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Friess Associates LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 36.0% during the first quarter. Friess Associates LLC now owns 1,196,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 316,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.

ASRT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assertio in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assertio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Assertio in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assertio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Assertio stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.44.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The company had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

