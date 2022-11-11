Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys Shares of 12,000 Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Arteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Arteris during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Arteris by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arteris by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Arteris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Arteris from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arteris from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Arteris Price Performance

AIP opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. Arteris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. Arteris had a negative net margin of 53.75% and a negative return on equity of 78.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Arteris, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 528,836 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 9,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $66,247.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 528,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,349.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent R. Moll sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $145,899.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,291.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,142 shares of company stock valued at $227,579 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 48.27% of the company’s stock.

Arteris Profile

(Get Rating)

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.