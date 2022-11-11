Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,575 Shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,575 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. New Century Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 56.3% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Aviat Networks in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Aviat Networks

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Price Performance

AVNW stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.05 million, a P/E ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.18.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $77.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.05 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 4.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVNW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Aviat Networks from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.