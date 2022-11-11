Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Lowered to $50.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.77.

SAGE opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.22. Sage Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $45.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 594.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 86,031 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

