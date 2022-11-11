Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.30

Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.33 ($0.03). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.60 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,299,841 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.42, a current ratio of 13.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of £43.91 million and a PE ratio of -13.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.30.

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

