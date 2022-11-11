Scotiabank Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$20.00

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities lowered Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. CIBC downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Up 12.2 %

TSE ERO opened at C$17.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$10.54 and a 52 week high of C$24.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.04.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.