Scotiabank Raises Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target to C$37.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.80% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Finning International from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.22.
Finning International Trading Up 6.1 %
Shares of FTT opened at C$32.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$23.46 and a 12-month high of C$40.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.38.
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.
