Scotiabank Raises Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Price Target to C$25.00

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Wajax Stock Performance
Shares of WJXFF stock opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Wajax has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $24.10.
Wajax Company Profile
