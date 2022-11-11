SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 667,076 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.2% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 691,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,529 shares during the period. Zeno Research LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $4,935,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $223,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEAS opened at $55.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day moving average of $51.91. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEAS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.14.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total value of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,207,381.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo bought 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.99 per share, for a total transaction of $501,110.50. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $628,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.