SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 12,144 Shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,231 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Fossil Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,139 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fossil Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fossil Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Fossil Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FOSL opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.72. Fossil Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 7.70%.

About Fossil Group

(Get Rating)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fossil Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fossil Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.