SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) by 88.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,105 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Vista Energy during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Energy by 39.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.97% of the company’s stock.

TheStreet lowered shares of Vista Energy from a "b-" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of VIST stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.53. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $14.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 2.33.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets are located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 183, 100 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 181.6 MMBOE.

