SG Americas Securities LLC Has $204,000 Stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHEF. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $259,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $160,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 868,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of CHEF opened at $37.49 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

