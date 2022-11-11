SG Americas Securities LLC Has $205,000 Stock Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alteryx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alteryx by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Alteryx by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Alteryx Stock Up 14.1 %

About Alteryx

Alteryx stock opened at $47.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.81. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

