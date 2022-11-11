SG Americas Securities LLC Has $207,000 Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPWR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 20.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 90.2% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 75,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 8.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 80.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 21,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $22.90 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $33.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at SunPower

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPWR. Bank of America cut shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.81.

In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,070.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SunPower Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.