SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $206,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RealReal by 758.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealReal in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

RealReal Trading Up 23.9 %

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RealReal ( NASDAQ:REAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 11,650.13% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. The company had revenue of $154.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RealReal from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on RealReal from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on RealReal from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 11,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $27,283.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,844.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 14,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $32,818.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 667,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,395.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,361 shares of company stock valued at $112,978 in the last three months. 13.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealReal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

