SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $53.50.

