SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 13,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARKF. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter.
ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Price Performance
Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $53.50.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.