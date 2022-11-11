SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of LegalZoom.com by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities cut LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of LZ opened at $9.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.86. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.53 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 0.60.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,885.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LegalZoom.com news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $144,762.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 214,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,456,599.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shrisha Radhakrishna sold 20,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $231,354.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 504,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,885.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Profile

(Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.