SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 55,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allbirds in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $2.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. Allbirds, Inc. has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.04 million and a PE ratio of -4.33.

Allbirds ( NASDAQ:BIRD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. Allbirds’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Allbirds, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allbirds from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.21.

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

