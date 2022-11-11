SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 6,644.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the second quarter worth $49,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 50.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of 1st Source during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 1st Source in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on 1st Source to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

1st Source Trading Up 4.3 %

1st Source Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:SRCE opened at $59.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. 1st Source Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $59.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

1st Source Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

