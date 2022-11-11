SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 99,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in The Shyft Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 83,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 241,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 537,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,405,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $907.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.64. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

About The Shyft Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.35%.

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.