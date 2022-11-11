SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 3,851 Shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enova International were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 331,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,575,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 75,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 10.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,326 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 51.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Enova International by 31.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 30,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENVA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of ENVA opened at $40.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.50. Enova International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 14.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $456.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.25 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 29,674 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $919,894.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,036. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

