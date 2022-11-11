SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 8,286 ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 128,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. 68.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ConnectOne Bancorp alerts:

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNOB opened at $24.96 on Friday. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $979.51 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65.

ConnectOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

ConnectOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CNOB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.27 million. ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 35.52% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Research analysts anticipate that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ConnectOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

ConnectOne Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the Northern New Jersey and New York Metropolitan area, and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, retirement, money market, and time and savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConnectOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.