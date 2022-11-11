SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116,826 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in PG&E by 7.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,061,911,000 after buying an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in PG&E by 13.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after buying an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 33.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,181,000 after buying an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PG&E by 8.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,366,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $505,859,000 after buying an additional 3,204,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.60.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,083,330 shares of company stock valued at $995,783,290 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on PG&E from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.19.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

