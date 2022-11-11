SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,429 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.9% in the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 48.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 218,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 70,870 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.4% in the second quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 138,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.07.

In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,020,093.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,918,160.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $245,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,957.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,636 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $80.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.42.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

