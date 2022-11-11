SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 17,042 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,042 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 34.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,912,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,466,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,065 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 19.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,423,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,934,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,082 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $225,107,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth $220,916,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $123.35 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.29.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.12. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 29.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

