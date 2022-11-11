SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,821 Shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,821 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $6,416,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $66,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $187,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 20.1% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 52,245 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.90.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.