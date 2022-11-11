SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,697 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 4,977.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 51.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in TechTarget by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 5.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 59.7% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTGT opened at $45.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.00 and a beta of 0.99. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.97.

TTGT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of TechTarget from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

