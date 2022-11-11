Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.58

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.58 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 11.39 ($0.13). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,336,394 shares.

Shanta Gold Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of £116.62 million and a PE ratio of -22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.58.

Shanta Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -0.51%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

