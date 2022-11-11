Shanta Gold (LON:SHG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.58

Shanta Gold Limited (LON:SHG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.58 ($0.11) and traded as high as GBX 11.39 ($0.13). Shanta Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.13 ($0.13), with a volume of 2,336,394 shares trading hands.

Shanta Gold Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £116.62 million and a PE ratio of -22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 9.58.

Shanta Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a GBX 0.10 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. Shanta Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Shanta Gold Company Profile

Shanta Gold Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold in Tanzania. Its flagship asset is the New Luika gold mine property located in Songwe district of Southwestern Tanzania. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

