Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

SFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair lowered Shift Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $0.90 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Shift Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Shift Technologies by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter worth $376,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Shift Technologies by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 93,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Shift Technologies by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 752,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 58,508 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Shift Technologies by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ SFT opened at $0.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.89. Shift Technologies has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $223.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.03 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 420.06% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift Technologies will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.