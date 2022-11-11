ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 108.0% in October

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 108.0% from the October 15th total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 726,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ShiftPixy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ShiftPixy stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) by 201.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562,134 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.50% of ShiftPixy worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ShiftPixy Stock Performance

Shares of ShiftPixy stock opened at $12.21 on Friday. ShiftPixy has a twelve month low of $8.69 and a twelve month high of $203.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day moving average is $23.43.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

