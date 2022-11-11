Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.14

Shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.14 and traded as low as $28.28. Shin-Etsu Chemical shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 503,635 shares trading hands.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market cap of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.14.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 26.29%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. engages in the polyvinyl chloride (PVC)/chlor-alkali, semiconductor silicon, silicones, electronics and functional materials, specialty chemicals, processing, and trading and specialized businesses worldwide. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

