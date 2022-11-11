Short Interest in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN) Drops By 47.4%

Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,800 shares, a decline of 47.4% from the October 15th total of 379,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 950,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Akanda Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ AKAN opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Akanda has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Get Akanda alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akanda

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akanda stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Akanda Corp. (NASDAQ:AKAN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akanda Company Profile

Akanda Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the cultivation, manufacture, and distribution of cannabis products in the United Kingdom, Lesotho, and internationally. It intends to supply cannabis based medical and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New Romney, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akanda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akanda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.