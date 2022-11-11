Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 1,300.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

AKITA Drilling Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.