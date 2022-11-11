Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 1,300.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
AKITA Drilling Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AKTAF opened at $1.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
About AKITA Drilling
AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.
