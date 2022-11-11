Short Interest in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) Drops By 63.4%

Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 828,100 shares, a decrease of 63.4% from the October 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 536,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKUS. HC Wainwright lowered Akouos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Akouos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akouos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 2,160.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,124 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akouos by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akouos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Shares of Akouos stock opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $493.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Akouos has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.18. Analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

