Short Interest in Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Rises By 191.4%

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 463,600 shares, a growth of 191.4% from the October 15th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 579.5 days.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS APYRF opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.40. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $38.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APYRF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$40.50 to C$39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$36.00 to C$33.75 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$44.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

About Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

