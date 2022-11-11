Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 191.9%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 191.9% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $13.76.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $63,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth $95,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund during the third quarter worth $113,000.

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.

