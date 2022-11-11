Short Interest in Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Grows By 191.9%

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 191.9% from the October 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of ERC stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.27 and a 52-week high of $13.76.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
About Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.