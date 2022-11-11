Short Interest in Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Declines By 57.6%

Alset Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,300 shares, a decrease of 57.6% from the October 15th total of 791,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, CEO Heng Fai Ambrose Chan purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,685,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,421,480.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alset by 155.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,121,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alset by 80.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alset by 261.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alset by 51.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 32,187 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEI stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.29. Alset has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.97.

Alset (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset had a negative net margin of 435.93% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Alset Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, financial services, digital transformation technologies, biohealth, and consumer products businesses in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. It operates through four segments: Real Estate, Digital Transformation Technology, Biohealth, and Other Business Activities segments.

