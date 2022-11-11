Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTU) Decreases By 68.4%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a decrease of 68.4% from the October 15th total of 329,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Altitude Acquisition Stock Performance

ALTU opened at $9.91 on Friday. Altitude Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,457,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Altitude Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altitude Acquisition Company Profile

Altitude Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on travel, travel technology and travel-related businesses.

