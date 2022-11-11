Short Interest in AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Rises By 533.3%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the October 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AmeraMex International Trading Down 1.9 %

OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.21. AmeraMex International has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.83.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. AmeraMex International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 50.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

