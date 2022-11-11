Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Declines By 68.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the October 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
American Lithium Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.42.
About American Lithium Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium Minerals (AMLM)
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
- Coupang Stock And Why You Should Care
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.