Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Declines By 68.0%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 68.0% from the October 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Lithium Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS AMLM opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. American Lithium Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.42.

About American Lithium Minerals

American Lithium Minerals, Inc, engages in mineral exploration for lithium and rare earth minerals in the United States. The company's properties include Stonewall Flat Lithium project that covers an area of approximately 1,250 acres on Stonewall Playa in Nevada's Lida Valley Basin; and Kingman Rare Earth project comprising two individual properties, which include Kingman Feldspar Mine and the Mineral X property.

