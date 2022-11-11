Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Declines By 70.4%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decline of 70.4% from the October 15th total of 88,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arch Capital Group stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Rating) by 273.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

Arch Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $18.55 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $25.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2844 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

