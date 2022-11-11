Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Drops By 61.6%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 61.6% from the October 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ARSMF opened at 0.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.24. Ares Strategic Mining has a one year low of 0.15 and a one year high of 0.50.
Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile
