Short Interest in Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF) Decreases By 70.2%

Argosy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:ARYMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,800 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the October 15th total of 304,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Argosy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ARYMF stock opened at 0.34 on Friday. Argosy Minerals has a twelve month low of 0.16 and a twelve month high of 0.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Argosy Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.85 target price for the company.

About Argosy Minerals

Argosy Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of lithium projects in Australia and the United States. Its flagship project is the Rincon lithium project that covers an area of approximately 2,794 hectares of mining concessions located within the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina.

