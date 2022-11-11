Short Interest in Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Grows By 135.3%

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,012,800 shares, an increase of 135.3% from the October 15th total of 430,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 131.5 days.

Aritzia Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $39.85 on Friday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $24.89 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ATZAF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

