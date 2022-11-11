Short Interest in Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Drops By 85.3%

Artemis Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 87,600 shares, a decrease of 85.3% from the October 15th total of 595,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Artemis Gold Trading Up 10.2 %

Shares of Artemis Gold stock opened at $3.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Artemis Gold has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $6.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARGTF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Artemis Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Artemis Gold from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

About Artemis Gold

Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.

