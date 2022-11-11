Short Interest in Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF) Rises By 81.8%

Asante Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ASGOF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 81.8% from the October 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Asante Gold Price Performance

Shares of Asante Gold stock opened at 1.02 on Friday. Asante Gold has a fifty-two week low of 0.72 and a fifty-two week high of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.09.

About Asante Gold

Asante Gold Corporation, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the Republic of Ghana. It holds 100% interest in the Fahiakoba concession situated in the Ashanti and Central regions in the Republic of Ghana; and 90% interest in the Bibiani gold mine located in the western region of Ghana.

