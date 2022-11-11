Short Interest in Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Declines By 85.9%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decrease of 85.9% from the October 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 789,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARGGY shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 1,430 ($16.47) to GBX 112 ($1.29) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Aston Martin Lagonda Global alerts:

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $1.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Company Profile

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.