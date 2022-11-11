Short Interest in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Increases By 87.5%

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the October 15th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Macquarie cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
ANZBY stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.
Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services in Australia and internationally. Its Australia Retail and Commercial division offers various products and services to consumer customers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers, as well as financial planning services.
