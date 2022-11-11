Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Decreases By 51.7%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the October 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Separately, Pareto Securities lowered Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
OTCMKTS AVACF opened at $6.20 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $6.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.
Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated through a fleet of thirteen very large gas carriers.
